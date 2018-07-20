“I don’t live my life like a celebrity.”

YG Stays Dangerous and the Compton rapper had to break bread with Kiotti on a number of topics from the weather to his recent arrest due to a crazy male fan, his mom in the “Proud” video, the craziest thing that’s happened to him on the road since he became famous and more.

YG On Recent Arrest: "This My First Situation … I'm Bool Though." [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

