Baltimore has received a $30 million federal grant to help redevelopment three east Baltimore neighborhoods.

The funding goes toward a current neighborhood transformation plan for Perkins Somerset Homes and Old.

Other communities selected for the neighborhood grants are Flint, Mich.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Shreveport, La.; and Tulsa, Okla.

Dre’s #breakfastbite.. What are your thoughts? (#qotd on IG & Twitter @92qjamsbmore @drejohnson1)

Meka Amor Will the money be used for the people that’s already there? Or is it another way to force out the black people with high rent? IJS

CJ Nickens Large sums of money has been available to the City over the years, but self-serving “Community Leaders” mismanage the money and subsequently nothing changes. 30 million isn’t a lot in the grand scheme of redevelopment. The bigger question would be “wh…See More

trev.law It’s clearly for Gentrification just like DC is doing.

joel_gamble Man I’ll take it…East and West Baltimore need revitalization bad…. for those home owners in East And West Baltimore we want to see changes made just like Canton and Downtown Baltimore

cgat_bigc But who would it really benefit. If the cost afterwards is too high for folks that currently live there, what good is it?

mzyatta28 They need it

East Baltimore Neighborhoods Get $30M Grant For Redevelopment was originally published on 92q.com