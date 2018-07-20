Daniel Kaluuya Tapped To Star In Lena Waithe Penned Film ‘Queen & Slim’, Melina Matsoukas To Direct

Oscar-nominated Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after actors at the moment. Fresh off betraying T’Challa in Black Panther, he just secured another role as the male lead in the upcoming independent romance Queen & Slim written by Lena Waithe.

Insecure and Master of None director Melina Matsoukas will be making her feature film directorial debut with the movie. Waite won an Emmy for her work on Master of None and is currently receiving high praise for her Showtime drama The Chi. Using an original idea and treatment from A Million Little Pieces author James Frey, Waite penned the script for the film which also features a story from Frey and Waithe.

Queen & Slim will be distributed worldwide by Universal Pictures and handled by eOne in select cities and is currently in post-production. The film is described as an “exploration of America’s social and political climate through the lens of a genre-defying love story.” It will tell the story of a black couple on a first date that goes terribly wrong when they are pulled over by a police officer. During the “routine stop” they kill the cop in self-defense and instead of turning themselves in, they go on the run.

The search Kaluuya’s fresh-faced female co-star is currently underway and being led by Stranger Things Carmen Cuba. Waithe will be producing the film under her production company, Hillman Grad Productions along with Matsoukas De La Revolución Films and Frey’s 3BlackDot. Michelle Knudsen and Andrew Coles are also on board as producers.

While we still wait for more details on to emerge on Queen & Slim, we can look forward to seeing Kaluuya on the big screen again alongside Viola Davis and Atlanta FX star Brian Tyree Henry in the crime thriller Widows. Queen & Slim sounds like it is going to be very promising.

