The Jig: Lauryn Hill Finesses Toronto With Very Sloppy Concert: Report

Either Lauryn Hill fans still have hope in her or they subconsciously love disappointment. Ms. Hill recently took her messiness to Canada and left many in dismay.

According to a report by Exclaim everything that could have gone wrong on L-Boogie’s most recent stop of her The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour happened. For starters the New Jersey native showed up over an hour late to the Budweiser Stage, but things got progressively worse when she finally started her set.

Fans were further angered when Ms. Hill spent much of her time criticizing her inept band and audio crew. But when it came to her actual performance ticket buyers claimed that she did not perform her classic debut in its entirety and rushed through the tracks she did do. To close the show, L did a rendition of Drake’s “Nice For What” which samples “Ex-Factor” which felt flat with the crowd.

Many in attendance would also to complain that the songs were barely recognizable compared to her 1998 album. The confusion further fueled the speculation that she does not own the original compositions forcing her to perform them differently.

Regardless of her legal restrictions her fans who where at the show let her have it on social media.

So disappointed in the Lauryn Hill concert tonight. Made fans wait over an hour and then performed for 45 mins max. Could barely recognize the songs she attempted to sing. Cash grab for sure. Don’t waste your money on her! — Jennifer Azevedo (@WWJenn) July 19, 2018

So, Ms. Hill hit the stage 2 hours late and then did a 45-minute set.

Gotta agree with @questlove who said: Hill is facing down “the embarrassment of now being a one album legacy artist and the possibility of not mattering anymore in this disposable society.” — Errol Nazareth (@ErrolNazareth) July 19, 2018

The Lauryn Hill concert last night was really disappointing but mostly I'm mad at myself. Like, what did I expect from a Lauryn Hill concert in our Lord's year 2018? — Rebecca Gao (@rebeccaga0) July 19, 2018

Damn Toronto is roasting Lauryn Hill for only performing a 40 min set and she once again ran through them songs lol — Tasha (@LGraHolla) July 19, 2018

Lauryn hill was a big let down last night. From her unrecognizable songs, constant critisim of her band, shortest performance of the show, and throwing off all of Toronto with that terrible nice for what remix. She still the queen though. — Jax B (@APPLEJ4X) July 19, 2018

This is not the first time Lauryn has been accused of disappointing fans at shows. In 2017 she arrived three hours late in Pittsburgh and two hours late in Atlanta, which resulted in her getting booed.

Hill once attributed her constant tardiness to an issue of aligning her energy but we are still calling B.S.

