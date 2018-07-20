Biz Markie is arguably the one of the best DJs of all time, not to mention he is a dope beatboxer.

RELATED: Meet & Greet Photos | Biz Markie

Late Thursday night, he put his beat-boxing skills on display as he performed at WTLC’s Summer Seduction Party at the Pavilion! Originally he was DJing but when a circuit blew, Markie didn’t let that stop him from keeping the party going, as picked up the mic and started to beatbox to the beat of his own drum!

If you missed it, your in luck because we captured some of the best moments from Markie’s performance, but trust us, this 2 minute video clip is just snippet of the energy he brought!

RELATED: Meet & Greet Photos | Tamia

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Tamia Performs An Awesome Acapella Version Of “Almost’ [VIDEO]

Watch the video above!

EXCLUSIVE: Biz Markie Beatboxing LIVE Is The Best Video You Will Ever See! was originally published on tlcnaptown.hellobeautiful.com