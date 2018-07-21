CLOSE
The DMV
Man In Car During Taylor Hayes Shooting Is Charged For Gun & Drugs

Handcuffed Prisoner

Source: Erika Kyte / Getty

Malik Edison, the second person inside the car where Taylor Hayes was shot has been arrested for gun & drug procession. He is held without bond, according to Fox 45.

The driver of the vehicle, Darnell Holmes was also charged for the drugs and a gun found in the car.

7-year-old Taylor Hayes was shot on July 5th in SW Baltimore. She died Thursday at Shock Trauma.

Man In Car During Taylor Hayes Shooting Is Charged For Gun & Drugs was originally published on 92q.com

