New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. will be getting a lot of help on offense from rookie running back Saquon Barkley this year.
The Giants believe Barkley will be such a difference maker on the field that they made him the highest-paid running back in the league before he ever got the chance to take his first professional snap.
The Penn State standout will receive $31.2 million practically guaranteed over the next four years, including a $20.7 million signing bonus — $15 million paid out immediately and the rest by October.
Bag Secured: Saquon Barkley Signs Monster Rookie Deal With NY Giants was originally published on globalgrind.com
