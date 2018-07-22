CLOSE
Bag Secured: Saquon Barkley Signs Monster Rookie Deal With NY Giants

He’s now the highest-paid running back in the league.

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

Source: Rich Schultz / Getty

New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. will be getting a lot of help on offense from rookie running back Saquon Barkley this year.

The Giants believe Barkley will be such a difference maker on the field that they made him the highest-paid running back in the league before he ever got the chance to take his first professional snap.

The Penn State standout will receive $31.2 million practically guaranteed over the next four years, including a $20.7 million signing bonus — $15 million paid out immediately and the rest by October.

