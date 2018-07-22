CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Harlem Hands: Dave East Got Into A Fight At A Yacht Party And Cracked Some Guys Face Open

Leave a comment
Fenty Puma By Rihanna - Front Row & Backstage - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

You can take the kid out of Harlem, but you can’t prevent him from throwing hands on a Yacht if need be.

 

Just ask Dave East, who hasn’t really been in trouble since making it big a few years ago. But that doesn’t mean he won’t throw punches when the time comes. That time was Saturday, during a Yacht party in NYC.

 

#PressPlay #DaveEast gets involved in a fight while leaving a yacht party 👀

A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on

 

No details about the scuffle have been revealed, but you can see from the footage that Dave and his crew left some guy with blood dripping from his eye.

 

He does a line in his song “Found A Way” where he raps,, “On a yacht with a hundred crips”.  Foreshadowing much?

We’ll keep you updated on the details of this developing story.

via GIPHY

Harlem Hands: Dave East Got Into A Fight At A Yacht Party And Cracked Some Guys Face Open was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close