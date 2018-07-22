It’s a dream come true for any baller to be able to play as themselves on a video game.

But the NBA2K ratings have become so important to players and fans that the greatest athletes in the world are on social media worrying about how their digital skills measure up.

Clickthrough to see LeBron, Ben Simmons and more react to their overall ratings.

Numbers Never Lie: NBA Players React To NBA2K Ratings was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: