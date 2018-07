Twitter is back to its pettiest ways with the viral hashtag #GettingOldMeans…you know it didn’t take long for folks to chime in. Hit the flip to see what people had to say about taking naps, bad bladders, and more. We promise—it ain’t all bad.

Face It, You’re Getting Old…What To Expect As You Age With Grace was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: