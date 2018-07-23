Sliding in someone’s DM’s is so passé.
These days, you gotta shoot your shot IRL.
But you can’t just walk up to someone and start a convo. You need charm or tricks — like this guy who took a page right out of the Fortnite handbook and “sexy flipped” his way onto some girl’s beach towel.
Even his dog knew the greatness that was about to go down.
So fellas, the next time you think about sliding into someone’s DM’s, try to be a little more creative. Things just might work out for you.
Fellas, Try This Fortnite Inspired Move When Shooting Your Shot With A Lady was originally published on globalgrind.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours