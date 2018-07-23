Sliding in someone’s DM’s is so passé.

These days, you gotta shoot your shot IRL.

But you can’t just walk up to someone and start a convo. You need charm or tricks — like this guy who took a page right out of the Fortnite handbook and “sexy flipped” his way onto some girl’s beach towel.

askskjjdnd who told my brother he could shoot his shot like this 😂 he is living his BEST life ! i can’t 😩😩😂 pic.twitter.com/vXhX6GQceZ — Mko 🎟 (@koesterkidd) July 23, 2018

Even his dog knew the greatness that was about to go down.

The dog ran off to tell his story like a disciple. Somebody had to hear what he had just witnessed. — Unique_Mind (@RiCo_BaNgZ) July 23, 2018

So fellas, the next time you think about sliding into someone’s DM’s, try to be a little more creative. Things just might work out for you.

via GIPHY

Fellas, Try This Fortnite Inspired Move When Shooting Your Shot With A Lady was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: