Angie Ange Hot Topic: Minneapolis Helps Jaequan Faulkner Start His Business

Follow KYS On Twitter: Follow @AngieAnge

Every now and again the city gets it right. In the case of Jaequan Faulkner, they got it very right, when they came to his aid after an anonymous person reported he was running a hot dog stand wihout a license.

Faulkner was selling hot dogs in order to raise money for new clothing items. After being reported, rather than shut down his business, the Minneapolis environmental health department decided to help Faulkner achieve his goal.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to People Magazine, “The Minneapolis Health Department chipped in to help get Faulkner the $87 he’d need to pay for the 10-day permit, and, in an extra sweet effort, they also got him a tent for overhead protection, a couple of meat thermometers, hand sanitizer and a hand-washing station and other things he’d need to safely prepare food for the public.

In addition, Northside Economic Opportunity Network (NEON), a nonprofit set to empower “underserved entrepreneurs” in the community, also stepped in to educate Faulkner on what he’d need.

Great job Minneapolis! Keep up the great work Jaequan!

Latest…

Also On 93.9 WKYS: