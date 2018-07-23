The RZA‘s really been trying to find his footing in the Hollywood game for the past few years and though his directorial debut The Man With The Iron Fists was entertaining, his follow-up film Love Beats Rhymes, was eh. Now that the man responsible for some of the greatest Hip-Hop production in the 90’s has completed his latest film, Cut Throat City, we get our first look as to what Bobby Digital has cooked up in his kitchen.

Starring Shameik Moore (Dope) and Demetrius Shipp Jr. (All Eyez On Me), Cut Throat City is the tale of some childhood friends who return home to a Hurricane Katrina torn New Orleans. After pulling a heist the group finds themselves on the run not only from the police but some neighborhood gangsters that want what they’re owed.

The RZA-directed film also features Wesley Snipes, Terrance Howard, Kat Graham, and Tip “T.I.” Harris.

Check out the trailer below and let us know if you’ll be checking for Cut Throat City when it drops sometime in 2019.

Check Out The Trailer For The RZA’s New Film ‘Cut Throat City’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: