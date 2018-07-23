California congresswoman Barbara Lee is in position to make history after announcing her bid to run for Democratic Caucus chair.

If she secures the position, Lee would become the first Black woman of either party to hold political leadership in the House. It would also make her the 4th most powerful Democrat in congress.

“When you look at the history of the Democratic Party and the Democratic leadership, African-American women … we’ve been the backbone of the Democratic Party — we should be in the face of leadership also,’’ Lee said in a Sunday interview with Politico.

The position was left wide open after Rep. Joe Crawley (R-NY) was outed from his seat after losing the New York Primary to newcomer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Lee will now go head to head with fellow California Democrat Rep. Linda Sánchez.

It’s time to run down a list of Lee’s history and accomplishments and high time for leadership across all aisles who represent the changing landscape of America. Lee, the daughter of a

Though the internet streets are praising Lee’s name after her Tuesday announcement, it’s important to note–Lee has served as the representative to the 13th District of California for over 20 years.

Lee was one of the only House members to vote against the use of force for the September 11th attacks and is also a longtime advocate of AIDS/HIV research. Several of Lee’s colleagues, including Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi and Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois, endorsed Lee for the position citing her progressive leanings and affinity for peace-making negotiations.

SOURCE: Politico

Congresswoman Barbara Lee Ain’t New To This, She’s True To This was originally published on hellobeautiful.com