Baltimore Students Head To Puerto Rico To Help Rebuild School

It will be years before Puerto Rico is back to “normal” after the devastation of Hurricane Maria. Almost a year later, some parts of the island still don’t have adequate electricity. Some parts of the island doesn’t even have buildings for schools that start in less than two months.

Some local students from Baltimore are doing what they can to help those in need.

According to Fox 45, 16 students from East Asian Seventh Day Adventist Church left from BWI to help the island rebuild this summer. Their goal is to help build a church and a school while they are there.

Some of these same students headed to Puerto Rico have been affected by the storm issues in Ellicott City, so they can relate.

