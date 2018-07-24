CLOSE
Income Share Agreement (Yay or Nay)?

Income share agreements, commonly called ISAs, have garnered a lot of attention since 2016 when Purdue University introduced its program. The concept is that colleges offer students money to pay for college in exchange for a percentage of their future earnings. Some schools — are using their own money to help fund student’s tuition, while others are using with outside capital. According to the Washington Post, “The schools are tailoring agreements to meet the needs of their students, and in the process they are addressing some of the concerns surrounding ISAs.”

Would you take this deal?

