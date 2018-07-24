We’ll Have To Enjoy Insecure Season 3 Without Lawrence, Here’s Why

#TeamLawrence might be a little salty with this upcoming third season of Insecure.

Actor Jay Ellis hasn’t taped any episodes and Issa Rae just confirmed it.

“We want to stay as true as possible. They had a great conversation at the end of season two and it was just about like, hey, she’s moving on Daniel, sometimes we have those conversations. You never see exes again. And it’s okay! You gotta explore life without Lawrence.”

Showrunner, Prentice Penny expanded on the decision by adding, “At the end of the day, we’re always trying to ell stories that are true and authentic. We were in the writers room and we were initially talking about, ‘okay well what is he doing? …Well, he’s not in her life right now. It was hard to make stories around that. We just said, well if he’s not around, he’s not around.”

I meannn…we do have those instances in real life where you just never see your ex again. Maybe we’re just attached because we met them while they were trying to work it out. Either way, it looks like this season begins with Issa living with her Ex Daniel ‘as a roomate.’ This is gonna be JUICY!

Season 3 of Insecure Premieres on HBO August 12th.

