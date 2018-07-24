As Insecure approaches its season 3 premiere on August 12, Issa Rae wanted to clear up a rumor that began circulating on the internet months ago.

In June, Issa was asked what are some themes she’d like to explore on Insecure. The topic of black masculinity came up and the internet ran with it.

Issa Rae teases Season 3 "Insecure" will be about black masculinity. A topic I bet she thinks she's an expert on. My guess is she'll follow the trend of other prominent black women producers/directors/writers in filmmaking and promote some sort of fuckery about black men. — Curtis Scoon (@CurtisScoon) June 7, 2018

Issa talked to Global Grind to clear up any confusion. Check out our exclusive interview above.

Issa Rae Denies ‘Insecure’ Season 3 Will Focus On Black Masculinity was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: