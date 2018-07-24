#TheBachelorette Can we please just take moment of silence for these men and remember all the great things Becca took for granted pic.twitter.com/a8itOhRhUl — Erin (@erinkenzie15) July 24, 2018

Last night, fans of The Bachelorette watched intently as Becca gave out Fantasy Suite invites and sent one unlucky fella home. If you were watching, you know it was Jason who didn’t quite cut it and whew chile, the heartbreak. He will be missed, but we’re hoping Becca’s in good hands with Blake and Garrett still in the running.

Hit the flip to see the funniest and best reactions to last night’s episode. But first, a moment of silent for some of the good men who were sent home throughout the season…charge it to the game.

Only Two Guys Left: Fans Hilariously React To The Bachelorette’s Fantasy Suite Episode was originally published on globalgrind.com

