Nude Man Arrested At Planet Fitness Has The Best (And Worst) Excuse For Being Nakey

Classic Greek statues, mid section

Source: Alberto Coto / Getty

It’s perfectly healthy to  live life on your own terms and not give AF what folks have to say about you — but some people take YOLO too far.

 

Like 34-year old Eric Stagno who was arrested on Sunday at a Planet Fitness in New Hampshire, after gymgoers allegedly caught him exercising butt naked and doing random poses on a yoga mat.

 

His excuse for being exposed at the famous gym? Stagno told officials that he thought he’d get away with it because the gym considers itself a “judgement-free zone” — a hilarious reference to the gym’s slogan.

 

According to reports, he was released on $1,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21. And be sure to wipe down the equipment the next time you step foot in a Planet Fitness, cause

