Demi Lovato is under hospital treatment after suffering what seemed to be a drug overdose, according to TMZ.

In an earlier report from TMZ, a law enforcement source said the drug was heroin. It was later revealed that Demi was treated with Narcan, which is used to treat narcotic overdoses.

However, a source close to Demi told People her hospital emergency was not heroin-related.

She was transported from her place in the Hollywood Hills just before noon on Tuesday to an L.A. facility. As of Tuesday evening, Lovato is now stable and under the support of medical personnel and family.

Lovato has struggled with substance abuse for years. At one point, she lived in a sober living home once she was released from a treatment center. Back in March, she celebrated six years of sobriety from cocaine.

However, last month she released the song “Sober” where she revealed she’s relapsed.

Since news broke of her reported drug overdose fans and celebrities alike have shown support. Swipe through to check out some of the love she’s getting.

UPDATE: Demi Lovato Is Rushed To The Hospital For A Reported Drug Overdose was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: