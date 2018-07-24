Ariana Grande & More Wish Demi Lovato Well After Her Reported Overdose

Love and well-wishes are flooding Twitter as celebrities continue to learn about Demi Lovato‘s reported overdose.

According to TMZ, the Lovato is being treated at a hospital near her Hollywood Hills home after being rushed to the emergency room.

Lovato has been open about her struggle with addiction and celebrated six years of sobriety back in March. Just last month, she shared that she had relapsed in her song, “Sober.”

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

sending huge recovery love to Demi. this is a very personal moment and respected delicately. all we can do is send our best wishes and love. addiction isn’t simple nor easy. you’re very loved, @ddlovato you’ll beat this as you did before. 🙏🏽 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 24, 2018

Addiction is not a choice. My heavy heart sends healing love to @ddlovato, and I pray she recovers fully and with great health. 💛 — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) July 24, 2018

Sending lots of love and prayers to Demi Lovato & her family. Stay strong @ddlovato ❤️ For anyone in need, here are a few numbers that could save lives: Addiction Treatment Helpline 877-959-1996 Drug & Alcohol Helpline 1-855-668-8007 Suicide Hotline

1-800-784-2433 — Shawn Mendes (@lCONMENDES) July 24, 2018

Thoughts and prayers are going out to @ddlovato right now ❤️ Stay strong queen 😔 — Scott Hoying (@scotthoying) July 24, 2018

@ddlovato we love you 🙏🏻💗 — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) July 24, 2018

My friend @ddlovato is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman. — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) July 24, 2018

only love and support, save the rest 🌍. ❤️ @ddlovato — Alyson Stoner (@AlysonStoner) July 24, 2018

Hang in there @ddlovato – sending good energy and love. — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) July 24, 2018

I love you @ddlovato and I’m praying for your strength and health. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) July 24, 2018

