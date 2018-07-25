Are Shiggy and Drake filming the music video to “In My Feelings?”

During the wee hours of last night, the social media comedian hit Instagram with a new clip, in which he’s standing next to Drizzy and questioning the rapper about some money he’s supposedly owed.

Rumor is the 6 God was going to award Shiggy with $250,000—but so far, no cash. Everyone knows the viral star helped Drake’s “In My Feelings” go no. 1 with his #DoTheShiggy dance challenge, so he deserves all the blessings.

“Heard He Got 250 For Me Where It’s At Had To Tell Him It’s Too Late For All That I’m Ya Brother Shit ,” Shiggy captioned the clip in part. Press play up top and hope for the visual soon.

Watch: Shiggy Wants To Know Where His $250,000 Check Is At? was originally published on globalgrind.com