CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Watch: Shiggy Wants To Know Where His $250,000 Check Is At?

KiKiiiiiii....

Leave a comment

Are Shiggy and Drake filming the music video to “In My Feelings?”

During the wee hours of last night, the social media comedian hit Instagram with a new clip, in which he’s standing next to Drizzy and questioning the rapper about some money he’s supposedly owed.

Rumor is the 6 God was going to award Shiggy with $250,000—but so far, no cash. Everyone knows the viral star helped Drake’s “In My Feelings” go no. 1 with his #DoTheShiggy dance challenge, so he deserves all the blessings.

“Heard He Got 250 For Me Where It’s At 🤔😂 Had To Tell Him It’s Too Late For All That I’m Ya Brother Shit 😂😂😂,” Shiggy captioned the clip in part. Press play up top and hope for the visual soon.

2017 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage and Audience

Found Her: 10 Pics Of The Real "KiKi" Drake Has Everyone Singing About

9 photos Launch gallery

Found Her: 10 Pics Of The Real "KiKi" Drake Has Everyone Singing About

Continue reading Found Her: 10 Pics Of The Real “KiKi” Drake Has Everyone Singing About

Found Her: 10 Pics Of The Real "KiKi" Drake Has Everyone Singing About

[caption id="attachment_4226607" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 / Getty[/caption] "In My Feelings" is a great song but it's about the world finds out who KiKi really is. According to Genius, KiKi is none other than a 24-year-old woman from Oakland named K'yanna Barber. She also happens to be KB in Drake's song too. K'yanna and Drake briefly dated back in 2016. She's the mother of a 4-year-old son named Kailen. https://twitter.com/tripleogyan/status/1016424607325118465 Check out our gallery to see just why K'yanna has Drake all in his feelings.

Watch: Shiggy Wants To Know Where His $250,000 Check Is At? was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close