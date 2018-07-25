Ever since blowing up with the #InMyFeelingsChallenge that’s been sweeping the social media nation, Shiggy‘s become the personification of the term “Overnight Celebrity” and has seen his social media followers grow expeditiously. Unfortunately Shiggy’s not being considered for an appearance in Drake’s upcoming visual to the smash song, but at least he’s showing love in another way.

Helping the online personality grow his brand, the 6 God actually took the time to do a semi-serious comedy skit where Shiggy runs up on Drake and presses him for the $250K Drake supposedly sent him.

“Nah cause like… when I call Universal they said it’s like international from like Canada to New York. it’s on the way,” Drake nervously said before getting into a back-and-forth with Shiggy about the missing money.

It’s some pretty entertaining stuff here.

Check out the skit below and let us know if you think Shiggy belongs in Drake’s “In My Feelings” video.

Shiggy Comedically Presses Drake For His $250,000 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: