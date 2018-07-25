Michelle Williams Updates Fans After Depression Treatment

Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams is much better after checking into a facility for treatment of her depression. The singer updated fans on her mental health.

“I feel the [heart emoji],” she recently wrote on Twitter. “I just wanted to let you guys know I’m better!”

The message additionally included the words, “Progress not Perfection!”

Williams was also recently spotted in what appeared to be great spirits while out with her fiance, Chad Johnson.

It was last week that Williams revealed she was seeking treatment. After sharing her truth, she received overwhelming support.

Bless up.

