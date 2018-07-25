Migos, Cardi B, Pusha T, Nicki Minaj & More Featured On ‘Madden NFL 19’ Soundtrack

Madden season is almost upon us, and today the soundtrack gamers will be listening too while setting up matches and browsing the menus. This year’s musical selection is not as eclectic, but it will feature a full line-up of hip-hop’s biggest stars to set the tone for Madden NFL 19.

EA Sports announced the soundtrack for Madden NFL 19 this morning and will have The Migos in the forefront with two songs on it one an exclusive new track just for the game’s Longshot: Homecoming mode titled “They Can’t Win (Madden NFL19).” Longshot also boasts a 47-minute score composed by Oscar-nominee John Debney. Also, world-renowned DJ/producer/house musician Steve Aoki was tapped to create original music for the game’s pre-game halftime shows. Out of the 30 tracks featured on the soundtrack, seven of them are new songs from A$AP Ferg, Desiigner, Innanet James, Pell, Yo Gotti, and Young M.A. including the Migos’ track.

Other big names such as Cardi B, Pusha T, Big Sean, Tory Lanez, T.I., 2 Chainz, Jay Rock, Lil Yachty, Blackway, YG, A$AP Rock, Anderson Paak, Nicki Minaj who is featured on the tracklist three times via song collaborations and more. Along with the soundtrack, Madden players can still look forward to monthly drops on its Madden Music Mondays (or MMM) Spotify playlist every week as well.

Hip-hop is no stranger to being on Madden’s soundtracks but never has it been the main the genre of music featured. It’s clear the developers have been paying attention as far as what music serves as the soundtrack of the sport. The NBA 2K franchise has been ahead of the game in the department featuring playlists curated by the likes of Jay-Z and DJ Khaled. We just hope this is a continued trend for the video game franchise.

You can peep the entire tracklist below. Listen to the playlist below, too.

Anderson .Paak – “Bubblin”

A$AP Ferg – “Eulogy”

A$AP Rocky – “Bad Company” (feat. BlocBoy JB)

Berner – “Loose Lips” (feat. Pusha T, Conway & Fresh)

Blackway – “Bourbon Street”

Cardi B – “Money Bag”

Creek Boyz – “Boss Right Now”

Denzel Curry – “Sumo”

Desiigner – “This, That”

Flatbush Zombies – “Headstone”

Innanet James – “Bag”

Jay Rock – “WIN”

Kamaiyah – “Addicted To Ballin’” (feat. ScHoolboyQ)

Lil Baby – “Life Goes On” (feat. Gunna & Lil Uzi Vert)

Lil Skies – “Welcome To The Rodeo”

Migos – “Supastars”

Migos – “They Can’t Win (Madden NFL 19)”

Nick Grant – “All In Stride”

N.O.R.E. – “Don’t Know” (feat. Fat Joe)

Pell – “Hear Me”

P-Lo – “samesquad”

Post Malone – “Ball For Me” (feat. Nicki Minaj)

Pusha T – “If You Know You Know”

Skizzy Mars – “American Dream”

Slim Jxmmi – “Brxnks Truck” (feat. Rae Sremmurd)

T.I. – “Laugh At You”

Tee Grizzley – “Light” (feat. Lil Yachty)

YG – “Big Bank” (feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj)

Yo Gotti – “2 Up”

Young M.A – “Car Confessions”

Young Thug – “Anybody” (feat. Nicki Minaj)

