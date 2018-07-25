A Nashville woman is facing arson, vandalism and reckless endangerment charges after intentionally setting a house on fire, WKRN reports.

According to witnesses, Shameka Howse arrived at the home and walked up to the door of a party yelling and screaming because she was not invited as a guest. In her tantrum, she threatened to burn the house down. Her threats became reality shortly after when she allegedly went to her truck outside, grabbed lighter fluid and threw it at the front window of the home. She then reportedly pulled out a butane lighter and set the house on fire.

Howse fled the scene as the party goers battled the flames. Fortunately, they were able to extinguish the fire before officers arrived without injury. The house was partially damaged.

SOURCE: WKRN

Nashville Woman Sets House On Fire Because She Wasn’t Invited To The Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

