TWINNING! Beyonce & Jay -Z Share Gorgeous Photos Of Rumi & Sir Carter

Check out more beautiful Carter family moments below.

Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Finally! Beyonce & Jay-Z give us a beautiful glimpse of their beautiful twins Rumi & Sir Carter.

 

We knew they’d be just as adorable as their big sister Blue, but wow!

The heirs to the Carter throne are now out for the world to see, which much be such a relief for their famous parents who haven’t shown the babies faces since they were one month old.

 

But paparazzi managed to get some sneak peaks during their recent vacay.

Rumi, Sir and Blue ❤ #beyoncé #jayz #rumiandsir #blueivy

A post shared by slovakia beyhive 🇸🇰 (@beyoncefanclubslovakia) on

 

O gawd Rumi looks like Blue Blue 😭😭😍😍😍❤️❤️

A post shared by Beyoncé👑🐝 (@giselleiv4) on

 

Check out some other adorable Carter family moments in the gallery below.

TWINNING! Beyonce & Jay -Z Share Gorgeous Photos Of Rumi & Sir Carter was originally published on globalgrind.com

