L Boogie TBD: 6 Stages Of Grief When Lauryn Hill Cancels A Show Or Is Late

Ms. Lauryn Hill is one of the greatest.

Let’s get that out the way.

Outside of her classic The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill album, she has released rap tunes and Unplugged performances to get fans through life.

Which is why it can be so disappointing when her shows take a turn for the negative.

For example, Lauryn has already canceled several dates on her Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour, including her Wednesday show in Charlotte, North Carolina, her Thursday show in Raleigh, her Sunday show in St. Petersburg, Florida, her August 2 show in Jacksonville, Florida, and her August 17 show in Bristow, Virginia.

According to Tampa Bay Times, her Tuesday, July 31 date in Miami has been rescheduled to October 15, while her July 5 concert in Virginia Beach has been pushed back to August 15, according to The Virginia Pilot. Live Nation said the canceling and rescheduling was due to “unforeseen production issues.”

All of this comes just days after a tragic show in Toronto where L Boogie was over an hour late and only performed for 45 minutes (for what was supposed to be a nearly two hour set).

So disappointed in the Lauryn Hill concert tonight. Made fans wait over an hour and then performed for 45 mins max. Could barely recognize the songs she attempted to sing. Cash grab for sure. Don’t waste your money on her! — Jennifer Azevedo (@WWJenn) July 19, 2018

*Sigh*

Considering Lauryn’s long track record of being late, fans shouldn’t be surprised by this news. But that doesn’t stop us from going through our own grieving process!

Swipe through for the six stages of grief when Ms. Hill hits us with the cancel button or is over an hour late to her own show!

