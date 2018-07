Black mamas and grandmas do not play around when it’s time to babysit. Comedia Tarion Caldwell must know all about this because he nailed the black mama persona down. Every quote was on point.

This “Black Mama’s Babysitting” skit has me rollllling 🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/5rDKXekjy6 — Alexis. (@lex_allure) July 17, 2018

Don’t show up to granny’s house with one diaper and think you’re not about to get a stern talking to!

When You Ask A Black Mama To Babysit, It’ll Probably Go Something Like This was originally published on globalgrind.com

