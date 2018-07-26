Nicki Minaj is out here, honey — making reality tv appearances and all.

The Head Barb In Charge is gearing up to get yatted and hit up none other the Chicago’s Black Ink Crew to do her new “Barbie” tattoo.

PREVIEW: Nicki Minaj will be featured on next week's episode of "Black Ink Crew Chicago" where we will see the process of Nicki Minaj's new "Barbie" tattoo. pic.twitter.com/YvuYUgz4lT — Nicki Minaj Data (@NickiData) July 26, 2018

When she screamed, we felt that.

Just last month, the rapper gave us a glimpse of her and tattoo artist Ryan, just before getting her wrist inked — which also happened to be the same day she did the “Big Bank” video.

Nicki’s episode of Black Ink: Chicago airs this Wednesday.

Hit the flip to check out the meaning behind Nicki’s first (and only tattoo) before the new one.

via GIPHY

Barbie Ink: Here’s What Nicki Minaj’s Tattoos Really Mean was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: