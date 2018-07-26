Friends, how many of us have them?

As we tune in every Thursday for FOX’s The Four, we can’t help but think about all of the precious on and off-screen moments shared between the show’s besties, Diddy and Billi.

I mean, let’s be honest, their friendship is goals AF and it’s safe to say Khaled would never become a victim of the Diddy Crop!

Billi and Diddy's bromance is strong no matter the circumstanzums. #TheFour pic.twitter.com/tN1pG0oWDE — The Four (@TheFourOnFOX) April 24, 2018

These two always seem to feed off of each other in the best way. Whenever you see DJ Khaled and Sean Combs (aka Billi and Diddy) together, it’s guaranteed that good wholesome laughter and love is bound to follow.

Hit the flip for more iconic Billi and Diddy moments.

Diddy & Billi Are The Ultimate Friendship Goals was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS: