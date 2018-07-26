Watch Shiggy Press Drake For $250K “In My Feelings” Check

Via | HipHopDX

Internet comedian Shiggy, the mind behind the #DoTheShiggy viral craze that helped propel Drake’s “In My Feelings” to the top of Billboard’s Hot 100, has been rumored to be getting financially compensated for his help in the song’s success.

In an Instagram video, Shiggy played off the speculation and pressed Drizzy about the status of the alleged $250,000 payment.

“I heard you gave me $250K, I wanna know where my check is at bro,” Shiggy says to Drake in the video.

