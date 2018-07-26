At this point, everybody and their momma has attempted the #InMyFeelingsChallenge a.k.a. #DoTheShiggy.
Some attempts were a win, while others fell short from excellence.
Even animals couldn’t resist breaking it down to Drake‘s “In My Feelings” track.
Peep this 7-year-old Border Collie named Supra ace the dance challenge AND include a scooter just for the haters…
Winning.
We can all stop now.
This Dog Just Bodied The #InMyFeelingsChallenge, So Seriously We Can Stop Now was originally published on globalgrind.com
