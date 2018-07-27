Redman “YA!,” Uncle Murda ft. Que Bandz “Happy To Be Here” & More | Daily Visuals

It feels like just yesterday the Redman was inspiring his fans to fly up up to the sky, but since his glory days the Funk Doctor Spot’s been playing the background and enjoying the fruits of his labor.

Seemingly ready to get off his stankin’ ass to finally release his upcoming album Muddy Waters Too: Thee Album, Red comes through with a visual to “YA!” where he holds court underground with his team and a crew of thick and limber young women. Them young women seem close to learning ‘bout the ancient legend of “Superman Luva,” b.

Back in Brooklyn Uncle Murda and Que Bandz live it up and make it rain at the strip club for the visual to “Happy To Be Here.” We wondering if he’s borrowing all that ice from Pawn Rite. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Ace Hood featuring Slim Diesel, A$AP Ant & A$AP Twelvyy, and more.

