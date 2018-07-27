Yasiin Bey aka Mos Def’s Comments About Tekashi 6ix9ine “Taken Out Of Context”, Allegedly

Mandatory Credit : WENN.com Featuring: Mos Def of Black Star Where: New York City, United States When: 03 Sep 2011 Credit: WENN

It seems Mos Def might not have been so unimpressed with Tekashi 6ix9ine after all. He has set the record straight on his recent critique on Hip-Hop’s biggest troll.

Earlier this week A$AP Rocky’s AWGE DVD Vol. 3 video series hit the internet. Around the 15 minute mark Yasiin Bey is seen in a crowded room watching 6ix9ine’s “Gummo” video. Apparently this was his first time getting a feel for the Brooklyn upstart. Nevertheless Mos was critical of his hype.

“Why is everyone acting like this new? This is a version of the same old sh*t” he theorized. The clip cuts out and he is quoted as saying “This is the most depressing sh*t I’ve ever seen in my life”.

Naturally the slight made headlines throughout several media outlet which prompted the Blackstar member to clarify his stance. On Thursday, July 26 both Bey and AWGE released a communication stating the comments were taken out of context.

“Unbeknownst to Yasiin Bey and the AWGE team, an unapproved version of AWGE DVD Vol. 3 was leaked and included a clip of Yasiin Bey that was taken out of context and edited in a way that does not accurately depict him or his opinions. The leaked clip was not included in the final released version of Vol 3 from AWGE and does not reflect Yasiin Bey’s feelings on Tekashi 6ix9ine, his work or otherwise. No further comment will be made at this time.”

Thankfully the confusion has not caused any friction between the two camps as Tekashi has a long record for being reckless when it comes to disputes.

