5-Year-Old Nigeria Girl Slays In Social Media Photos: ‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’

Little girls know how to slay! A 5-year-old girl from Nigeria is getting lots of love from social media users who have gone crazy over her photos.

Jare Ijalana has been referred to as the world’s “most beautiful girl” after her portraits have created a viral sensation. Official images of Ijalana were shared on Instagram and Twitter by photographer Mofe Bamuyiwa last week.

The images have won more than 50,000 likes and thousands have left comments on the ‘Gram.

Ijalana has taken stunning photos that highlight her doe-eyed look, dazzling complexion and head-turning afro. She has been showered with compliments, including being called a “true work of art.” See below:

Ijalana isn’t the only one in the family who can pose with fierce beauty. Her sisters Jomi, 7, and Joba, 10, are also rising models that have been captured by Bamuyiwa’s camera.

The girls each have their own special uniqueness that has captivated photographers like Bamuyiwa. “All I want is for everyone to see Jare’s powerful potential,” he told Yahoo Lifestyle on Tuesday. “I want the photo to speak to her when she has reached her adulthood.”

