Anne Hathaway Receiving Backlash For Speaking Out About Nia Wilson And Slamming White Privilege

Many people are still in shock after the fatal stabbing of Nia Wilson in Oakland, California by a 27-year-old white man. Oscar winner Anne Hathaway had some passionate words about the 18-year-old death and white privilege.

See Also: Papa John’s CEO Resigns After Condemning NFL Anthem Protests

“The murder of Nia Wilson- may she rest in the power and peace she was denied here- is unspeakable AND MUST NOT be met with silence. She is not a hash tag; she was a black woman and she was murdered in cold blood by a white man,” Hathaway wrote on Instagram. “White people- including me, including you- must take into the marrow of our privileged bones the truth that ALL black people fear for their lives DAILY in America and have done so for GENERATIONS. White people DO NOT have equivalence for this fear of violence. Given those givens, we must ask our (white)selves- how ‘decent’ are we really? Not in our intent, but in our actions? In our lack of action? Peace and prayers and JUSTICE for Nia and the Wilson family xx.”

She also closed the comments for the post.

Sadly, even though this post was about solidarity, progress and acknowledging your social standing in society, Hathaway has been slammed.

“ # AnneHathaway is trending for blaming # NiaWilson’s horrific death on white privilege. Let’s be clear about the murderer: He’s white, homeless,has a criminal record & has bipolar disorder&schizophrenia. Nia’s death is a tragedy, but this isn’t about race,” Twitter user @DrErinStair wrote.

“Another dumb liberal,” @dtcscs wrote.

“Anne Hathaway is a dumb ass. Evil lurks in the hearts of many of all colors. Quit heaping all people on this pile of any color. White privilege is a construed narrative of the left. Don’t blame all for the sins of a few,” @TOMRJZSR wrote.

These types of tweets are endless.

How despicable that speaking out on the death of woman who was killed by a white man suddenly makes her a dumb liberal.

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Anne Hathaway Receiving Backlash For Speaking Out About Nia Wilson And Slamming White Privilege was originally published on newsone.com