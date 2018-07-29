1st Family 4 Life: Barack and Michelle Obama Danced At Jay-Z & Beyoncé Concert In MD

Our eternal President and First Lady, Barack and Michelle Obama, were among the fans at last night’s Maryland stop of Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s OTR II tour.

This would be Michelle’s second time seeing the show.

Reports TMZ:

The former Prez and First Lady were in a box at the FedExField, where the Redskins play. They weren’t really noticed at first, but that didn’t last long. Bey and Jay had some serious competition, because when the crowd saw the Obamas the cellphones came out in impressive numbers.

Beyonce and Jay just returned from their Italian vacation with their kids.

So, who are the bigger stars?

Peep the footage below.

