Anna Wintour Calls On Beyonce For Epic Departure

According to PAGESIX, Vogue editor Anna Wintour last cover will feature Ms. Carter.

Wintour has been the editor of the fashion bible for over 30 years and rumors about the bigger than life personality retiring has been swirling for the last year.

The Devil wears Prada has been reported to want to make a “soft exit” with major bang. Well, what better way to make an exit than with Queen B.

Beyonce has recently just started the North American leg of her OTR II tour with her husband Jay Z. We see you boo, serve those looks!

This is a Beyonce World, we just living in it.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: