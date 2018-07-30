Lyft In Talks To Offer ‘Zen Mode’ For Passengers Not Interested In Chit Chatting

Does your Lyft driver ever get on your nerves, rapping about nothing? Well, God himself must’ve heard your prayers!

The ride-sharing company LYFT, are in talks to add a feature on their app called ‘Zen Mode’.

This feature will allow passengers to warn their drivers that they are not interested in the chit chat or small talk.

The concept of the new setting came after LYFT conducted a survey with their riders about what they love and hate about Lyft Drivers. The top concern was talking during rides. I guess we can’t complain about them giving us options.

Will you be using the new ‘Zen mode’ feature?

