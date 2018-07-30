Black Lives Still Don’t Matter to Cops: Arrests Not Likely For African-American Homicide Victims, Study Finds

A new analysis of data that breaks down homicide arrest rates by race showed the extent to which police investigators undervalue Black lives.

SEE ALSO: Here’s How Well Police Departments Investigate Murders In Predominantly Black Cities

The police were least likely to make an arrest in cases involving African-American homicide victims, the Washington Post reported, based on a decade-long analysis of homicide arrest data from 55 of the nation’s largest cities.

African-American victims accounted for more than 18,600 of the nearly 26,000 killings in 52 of those cities. Authorities put someone behind bars in 63 percent of cases involving a white victim, but just 47 percent of the times when the victim was Black.

For many in the Black community, this is evidence of what they’ve long said: the police undervalue Black lives.

“There is a straight line between Black people being outraged loudly about police officers being able to shoot and kill people and being able to get away with it and Black people quietly wondering when that homicide in their neighborhood is going to be solved,” Ibram Kendi, an American University professor, told the Post.

Black victims are the least likely of any racial group to have their killings result in an arrest, The Post has found https://t.co/rS45gdJzMU — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 25, 2018

Police investigators offered an explanation. Cases involving gang and drug-related shootings are more difficult to solve than domestic violence cases, they said.

“We don’t care what color you are. Sometimes, because a case goes unsolved, people get the perception that we forget about their loved ones . . . We never forget about them,” said Police Commissioner William Evans of Boston, which had the widest gap in arrest rates between Blacks and whites.

However, Black activists also point out that there’s a long history of distrusting the police in African-American communities. “Black people have experienced police officers more as profilers and brutalizers, as opposed to investigators, and it takes investigators to solve very difficult homicide cases,” Kendi said.

The study did identify five cities where the police arrested suspects in Black killings at roughly the same rate, or higher, than arrests for white victims. They are Birmingham, Durham, Fort Worth Tampa and Wichita.

“Our neighborhoods still have enough trust in the police department to help us solve these cases,” Fort Worth police Capt. Devin Pitt said, adding that “we treat every homicide the same, regardless of where it occurs or who the victims are.”

SEE ALSO:

Subway Restaurant Owner Offers Weak Apology For Employee’s Mistreatment Of Black Teens

Restaurant Manager Gets Fired After Demanding Black Woman Prepay For Meal

Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion 18 photos Launch gallery Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion 1. Mothers Of The Movement Source:Getty 1 of 18 2. Sybrina Fulton Source:Getty 2 of 18 3. Lesley McSpadden Source:Getty 3 of 18 4. Constance Malcolm Source:Getty 4 of 18 5. Gwen Carr Source:Getty 5 of 18 6. Samaria Rice Source:Getty 6 of 18 7. Lucy McBath Source:Getty 7 of 18 8. Gloria Darden Source:Getty 8 of 18 9. Valerie Castile Source:Getty 9 of 18 10. Judy Scott Source:Getty 10 of 18 11. Maria Hamilton Source:Getty 11 of 18 12. Geneva Reed-Veal Source:Getty 12 of 18 13. Dorothy Holmes Source:Getty 13 of 18 14. Janet Cooksey Source:Getty 14 of 18 15. Cynthia Lane Source:Getty 15 of 18 16. Hawa Bah Source:Getty 16 of 18 17. Tressa Sherrod Source:Getty 17 of 18 18. Colette Flanagan Source:Getty 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion

Black Lives Still Don’t Matter to Cops: Arrests Not Likely For African-American Homicide Victims, Study Finds was originally published on newsone.com