CLOSE
Sports
Home > Sports

Dak Prescott Says Kneeling During The National Anthem ‘Takes Away The Joy’ From Football

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is getting backlash for his comments.

Leave a comment

Dak Prescott is the newest member of the sunken place thanks to his ridiculous—and historically ignorant—comment about protesting and sports. Everyone from rappers to other NFL players are ripping the Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

READ MORE: Texas Woman Sentenced To Five Years In Prison For Voting

Prescott recently said during a press conference, “I’d never protest during the anthem, and I don’t think that’s the time or the venue to do so. The game of football has always brought me such peace, and I think it does the same for a lot of people.”

He also added, “When you bring such a controversy to the stadium, to the field, to the game, it takes away … from that. It takes away from the joy and the love that football brings a lot of people.” Clearly, Prescott has no concept of protesting and sports, from Muhammad Ali to John Carlos to Tommie Smith. Watch his full comments below:

The 25-year-old is being destroyed on social media. Rapper The Game wrote on his Instagram:

“COONgratulations @_4dak Might as well throw on that MAGA hat.”

COONgratulations @_4dak Might as well throw on that MAGA hat 🤡 [@kaepernick7] #FuckDonaldTrump

A post shared by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on

Tahir Whitehead of the Oakland Raiders wrote, “Sounds like Dak don’t wanna lose that Campbells Chunky Soup deal.”

Twitter also dragged Dak:

Prescott is allowed to have his opinion, but to disrespect the importance and history of protesting in sports is ridiculous. While he is stressing about the “joy” being taken out of sports, think of all the joy people do not have when another Black person is wrongful killed by police.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICS

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

93 photos Launch gallery

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Continue reading 95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Black folks were representing in full force at the dozens of March for Our Lives rallies held across the globe on March 24, 2018, attracting hundreds of thousands of students, activists, celebrities and other world citizens concerned about the disturbing levels of gun violence that plagues the U.S like no other nation. As the disproportionate victims of gun violence in America, Black people made sure their voices were heard. Have a look at the youthful faces of the country's current and future freedom fighters as well as their colorful, clever signs.

Dak Prescott Says Kneeling During The National Anthem ‘Takes Away The Joy’ From Football was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close