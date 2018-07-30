Dak Prescott Says Kneeling During The National Anthem ‘Takes Away The Joy’ From Football

Dak Prescott is the newest member of the sunken place thanks to his ridiculous—and historically ignorant—comment about protesting and sports. Everyone from rappers to other NFL players are ripping the Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

Prescott recently said during a press conference, “I’d never protest during the anthem, and I don’t think that’s the time or the venue to do so. The game of football has always brought me such peace, and I think it does the same for a lot of people.”

He also added, “When you bring such a controversy to the stadium, to the field, to the game, it takes away … from that. It takes away from the joy and the love that football brings a lot of people.” Clearly, Prescott has no concept of protesting and sports, from Muhammad Ali to John Carlos to Tommie Smith. Watch his full comments below:

The 25-year-old is being destroyed on social media. Rapper The Game wrote on his Instagram:

“COONgratulations @_4dak Might as well throw on that MAGA hat.”

Tahir Whitehead of the Oakland Raiders wrote, “Sounds like Dak don’t wanna lose that Campbells Chunky Soup deal.”

Twitter also dragged Dak:

Muhammad Ali, what would you say about Dak Prescott vs Colin Kaepernick? Ali: pic.twitter.com/cWYrovxweD — Exavier Pope (@exavierpope) July 29, 2018

Here is exclusive footage of Dallas Cowboys player Dak Prescott and team owner Jerry Jones pic.twitter.com/6oeFeF2VVe — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) July 28, 2018

The black athletes who were used to discredit Muhammad Ali were held up temporarily as heroes only to be forgotten in history. Dak being used as a prop against @kaepernick7 standing next to his owner is embarrassing, yet predictable. https://t.co/5BW2GkBvct — Omar Suleiman (@omarsuleiman504) July 28, 2018

Jerry Jones and Dak Prescott pic.twitter.com/hFSKRP2jiG — King J. (@jjbadluck) July 27, 2018

Prescott is allowed to have his opinion, but to disrespect the importance and history of protesting in sports is ridiculous. While he is stressing about the “joy” being taken out of sports, think of all the joy people do not have when another Black person is wrongful killed by police.

