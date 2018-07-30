J. Cole is bringing some of hip-hop’s hottest acts with him for his highly-anticipated KOD Tour. The rapper just announced that he will now be joined by the likes of Jaden Smith, EarthGang and his personal alter ego Kill Edward for the two month long journey, which begins on August 9.

Early Monday morning, Cole disclosed to his fans via Twitter that he would be adding more special guests to his already exciting line-up.

“KOD Tour starts Next week. Welcome @officialjaden @EarthGang @killhisways,” he wrote along with accompanying graphics for each artist. The news of these additional performances comes a few months after it was revealed that Young Thug would be joining Cole on the road.

Both Jaden and EarthGang seem extremely excited about the trek, which should make for an awesome set from everyone involved.

I'm Gonna Fuckin Cry https://t.co/CcvATWWeg6 — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) July 30, 2018

J.Cole Thank You Soo Much Bro — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) July 30, 2018

Kicking off next week, the KOD Tour will be hitting 34 different cities throughout North America includingNew York, Philadelphia, D.C., New Orleans, Dallas, Oakland, Las Vegas, Denver, Detroit, Chicago, and more. The trip is slated to wrap up on Oct. 10 in Boston.

J. Cole Just Added Jaden Smith And EarthGang To His KOD Tour was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: