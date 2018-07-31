Maryland is one of several states filing a lawsuit to stop the distribution of files allowing anyone to make 3-D guns.The State Department gave the green light to a Texas-based non-profit making the weapon downloads available to the public Wednesday.U.S. gun control advocates are calling this a safety threat while gun shop owners aren’t worried.
Source: Fox Baltimore
Maryland Suing To Prevent Distribution Of 3D-Printed Guns was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
