The #TrayvonMartinStory Brought Back Painful Memories, #BlackTwitter Reacts

The place where the #BlackLivesMatter movement started was up in arms last night.

USA - Protest Against Zimmerman Trial Verdict in New York

Source: Viviane Moos / Getty

It’s been six years since the tragic killing of Trayvon Martin captivated the nation and changed America forever. Last night, Jay Z and Paramount’s the Trayvon Martin Story aired on BET, sending us down an emotional memory lane. Feelings came roaring back as we watched the fateful moments that led up to the death of Martin at the hands of a George Zimmerman.

Part one of the six-part original documentary featured heartbreaking photos, heard gut-wrenching testimonies and watched footage that reiterated the pain Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton felt when they realize their son had been gunned down while walking home from the local 7 Eleven. Martin’s death fueled the #BlackLivesMatter movement, which was birthed on #BlackTwitter who was watching in full force. See their reactions below:

Part two of the Trayvon Martin Story airs next Monday at 10 p.m. on BET.

