The #TrayvonMartinStory Brought Back Painful Memories, #BlackTwitter Reacts

It’s been six years since the tragic killing of Trayvon Martin captivated the nation and changed America forever. Last night, Jay Z and Paramount’s the Trayvon Martin Story aired on BET, sending us down an emotional memory lane. Feelings came roaring back as we watched the fateful moments that led up to the death of Martin at the hands of a George Zimmerman.

Part one of the six-part original documentary featured heartbreaking photos, heard gut-wrenching testimonies and watched footage that reiterated the pain Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton felt when they realize their son had been gunned down while walking home from the local 7 Eleven. Martin’s death fueled the #BlackLivesMatter movement, which was birthed on #BlackTwitter who was watching in full force. See their reactions below:

Zimmerman was deliberate. He pulled out every trope possible to criminalize this child. He wanted a kill this night. And he purposely painted a scene to justify his desires. #TrayvonMartinStory — Christina Coleman (@ChrissyCole) July 31, 2018

I remember tuning everyday to the trial of #TrayvonMartin watching as Zimmerman claimed he feared for his life after stalking and murdering a teenager. It still hurts #TrayvonMartinStory — Shamika Sanders (@Shamika_Sanders) July 31, 2018

71 seconds that changed America. #TrayvonMartinStory — April (@ReignOfApril) July 31, 2018

I forgot Zimmerman was working on a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. This is an important point, because it’s so telling about many of the people who are in and running our justice system. #TrayvonMartinStory #RestinPower — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) July 31, 2018

Trayvon was screaming for help, not Zimmerman. It’s clear on the tapes. Everything Zimmerman said was a lie. He accosted, Trayvon and tried to subdue him. When Trayvon fought back, he shot him.#TrayvonMartinStory #RestInPower — Aaron T. Starks 🌊 (@StarkyLuv73) July 31, 2018

1. Racism: When Zimmerman racially profiles and murders a Black teenager.

2. Institutionalized Racism: when every branch of government works to let him get away with it. Period. #TrayvonMartinStory — Kimberle Crenshaw (@sandylocks) July 31, 2018

Watching #TrayvonMartinStory tonight on @BET. Hear it picks up where 13TH left off about Florida’s disastrous “Stand Your Ground” scheme. And promises to explore the life and loss of a young man much loved and much missed. Props to @S_C_ and team. ✊🏾 https://t.co/X1NMelhYyi — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 31, 2018

What we saw on 2/26/12 was very similar to what we see in the 911 calls on Black people living #WhileBlack today. We are treated as threats first, leading to an over-policing of our communities. In this instance, it took Trayvon’s life. #TrayvonMartinStory https://t.co/ZUxOAI7jRs — Rashad Robinson (@rashadrobinson) July 31, 2018

6 years hasn’t erased our outrage. Black youth don’t deserve to be dehumanized and slaughtered in their neighborhoods. We will never forget Trayvon and the victims of gun violence that go nameless. Tune in to the #TrayvonMartinStory NOW pic.twitter.com/BijJMxoW2r — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) July 31, 2018

Part two of the Trayvon Martin Story airs next Monday at 10 p.m. on BET.

