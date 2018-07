Wale finally releases the visual for the track “Black Bonnie” featuring Jacquees. The video takes the rapper through time, first as a Black Panther and then in D.C. in the 1990’s. We end up with Wale in Africa. In each scene, you see Wale with you guessed it, his black Bonnie to his Clyde. Check out the video above and listen to the “It’s Complicated” Ep below.

Expect new music from Wale real soon.

