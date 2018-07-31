Delta Airlines Responds To Reports Of A White Pilot Ridiculing Tamar Braxton

There is a brief clip that went viral of Towanda Braxton and Tamar appearing to be ridiculed by a Delta pilot. After people on social media demanded to know what happened, Delta has finally responded.
On Friday, July 27, Tamar and Towanda Braxton were on a Delta flight after performing at the Cincinnati Music Festival. Towanda posted a video on her Instagram with the caption, “@tamarbraxton got ridiculed by a pilot for flying while black on Delta. Wow! I guess being a diamond and double million miler don’t matter… @deltaShame on you… #WhyArePeopleSoMad#flyingwhileblack #smh.”
The video showed a white pilot saying to Tamar, “The flight attendants work for me. They give orders that come from me and so if you get an instruction from a flight attendant, I need to know that you are willing and able to do what you’re told to do by a flight attendant. Don’t ask me any questions, answer yes or no.” Tamar and Towanda then debate about getting off the plane. See below:
Towanda said on Twitter that one of the flight attendants assumed Tamar was drunk because she had a blanket over her head while she was trying to sleep.. Towanda said she she filed a police report and claimed both the pilot and the flight attendant were “written up.”
Delta responded on Twitter, saying, “Towanda, our employees reflect our culture of treating all people with dignity and respect, and if we aren’t doing that, we aren’t doing our job. We’re looking into it now.”
The airline also released a statement to People.com which said, “It’s crucial for the safety of every flight for customers to be willing and able to follow crew instructions. When these customers exhibited some unusual behavior and refused to acknowledge our flight crew’s instructions, the captain addressed them directly to ensure the safety and security of the entire flight.”
No word on what this “unusual” behavior was.
