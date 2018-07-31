21 Savage To Host His Annual Issa Back to School Drive In Atlanta This Weekend

21 Savage is continuing his streak of helping out the kiddos by hosting his annual Issa Back to School Drive.

Now in its third year, the back-to-school initiative will provide supplies for each students’ success, also offering free hair styling for young girls, cuts for young boys, and school uniforms all around. The two-day event is slated to take place this upcoming weekend, on August 4th and 5th, in the rapper’s city of Atlanta.

This year’s event is in collaboration with the launch of 21 Savage’s Bank Account Campaign (also referred to as the Lead by Example Foundation) which aims to teach children the importance of financial literacy.

“Giving back to where I grew up means a lot to me,” 21 told Billboard when speaking about the special event. “These kids need it and I use to be one of those kids. Being able to see someone from where u from make it and come back and genuine give back will motivate these kids to do the same for their kids and the community.”

This event most definitely isn’t the only time you can find the rapper giving back to his community. Just last week, Mr. Savage donated $10,000 to a Georgia elementary school as a part of his Zone 6 Day initiative, to help fund their anti-bullying campaign.

