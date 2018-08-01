Ohio State Football Places Head Coach Urban Meyer On Paid Administrative Leave

Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer after text messages may show that she knew about a former coach on his staff abusing his wife. Meyer is accused of knowing about the abuse of Courtney Smith by her ex-husband, fired Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith.

Meyer said last week during Big Ten Media Days that he had no knowledge of two alleged domestic violence incidents in 2015 with Smith that were looked into by investigators. Meyer said had he known, he would have fired Smith in 2015 when the alleged incidents took place.

Ohio State may be in violation of Title IX. Title IX is a federal civil rights law in the United States of America that was passed as part of the Education Amendments of 1972. In Title IX discrimination on the basis of sex can include sexual harassment, rape, and sexual assault.

A college or university that receives federal funding may be held legally responsible when it knows about and ignores sexual harassment or assault in its programs or activities.

